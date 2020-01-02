World War 3: Trump warns Iran will 'pay a very BIG PRICE' for the attack on the US embassy

DONALD TRUMP has ordered the US Armyâ€™s 82nd Airborne Divisionâ€™s alert brigade to deploy to Kuwait with immediate effect, following an attack on the American embassy by supporters of an Iranian backed militia.