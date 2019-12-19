Labour ally Len McCluskey infuriates as he drinks CHAMPAGNE in The Ivy after election loss

LABOUR ally and trade union boss Len McCluskey downed champagne in Londonâ€™s prestigious restaurant The Ivy days after supporting Jeremy Corbyn through Labourâ€™s worst election defeat since 1935.