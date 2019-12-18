How â€˜most important modern discoveryâ€™ was made in lost Mayan cityÂ by archaeologist

ARCHAEOLOGISTS made a stunning find inside aÂ 33-foot-high royal palace discovered hiding below the undergrowth of a lost Mayan city, which shook their understanding of the ancient civilisation to the core.