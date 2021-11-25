iRobot Roomba i1 (1154) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum - $249.98



Added: 25.11.2021 21:27 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theverge.com



This iRobot Roomba i1 (1154) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum features Intelligent, straight-line navigation that uses floor tracking sensors to clean pur ... More in www.dealepic.com »