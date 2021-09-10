Apple (MGND3LL/A) 13.3â€³ LED IPS MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip 8-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $849.99

Added: 10.09.2021 0:05 | 1 views | 0 comments

This Apple (MGND3LL/A) 13.3" LED IPS MacBook Air features Apple M1 chip; 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores; 16-core Neural E ...