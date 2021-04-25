ASUS VivoBook 15 R564JA-UH71T Thin and Light 15.6â€³ Touch Laptop, 10th Gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $599.00

Added: 25.04.2021 0:58 | 10 views | 0 comments

This ASUS VivoBook 15 R564JA-UH71T Thin and Light 15.6" Touch Laptop features 10th Gen Intel i7 Processor, 8GB memory, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Grap ...