Added: 14.04.2021 15:23 | 4 views | 0 comments

This iRozce 500W Portable Power Station Explorer is equipped with built-in 1*Type-C(5V~9V/2A~3A), 2*USB(5V/2.1A) and 1*Quick Charge 3.0 USB(5V~9V/1.5A ...