BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 4 Tool - $139.00



Added: 11.04.2021 17:31 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



This BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 4 Tool comes with the 20V MAX Lithium Ion Drill/Driver, Circular Saw, MOUSE detail sander and ligh ... More in www.dealepic.com »