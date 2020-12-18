DEWALT (DCD996P2) 20V MAX XR 3-Speed Hammer Drill Kit - $239.00



Added: 18.12.2020 1:49 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



This DEWALT (DCD996P2) 20V MAX XR 3-Speed Hammer Drill Kit features high efficiency brushless motor that delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed ... More in www.dealepic.com »