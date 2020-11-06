Lenovo Ideapad S940 (81R10001US) 14â€³ Touch Laptop with 10th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1349.99

Added: 06.11.2020 22:31 | 2 views | 0 comments

This Lenovo Ideapad S940 14" Touch Laptop features 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB memory, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, up to 15 hours batter ...