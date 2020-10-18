Preedip 23.8â€³ All in One Desktop, 3.4GHz Core i5, 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $479.90

Added: 18.10.2020 14:50 | 8 views | 0 comments

This Preedip 23.8" All in One Desktop Computer features Intel Core i5-4310M(Up to 3.4GHz) processor, 4GB memory, 256GB ROM, Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth ...