Panasonic ES8103S Mens 3-Blade (Arc 3) Wet/Dry Rechargeable Electric Shaver with Nanotech Blades, Silver - $49.99

This Panasonic ES8103S Rechargeable Mens Wet/Dry Shaver features Triple Nanotech Blades features an adjustable pivoting head, 13,000 RPM motor. The sh ...