Westinghouse WES31-15110 1500W Freestanding Electric Patio Heater - $149.98



Added: 03.10.2020 13:44 | 10 views | 0 comments



This Westinghouse WES31-15110 1500W Freestanding Electric Patio Heater has 1500 watts of power. It uUses a standard wall outlet 120 volt, 60Hz. ... More in www.dealepic.com »