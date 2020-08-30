Acer Swift 3 (SF314-42-R9YN) 14â€³ Thin and Light Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $649.99

This Acer Swift 3 (SF314-42-R9YN) 14" Thin and Light Laptop features AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core Processor with Radeon Graphics, 8GB memory, 512GB NVM ...