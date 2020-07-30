Craftsman CMCHTS860E1 V60 24â€³ Cordless Hedge Trimmer - $144.59



Added: 30.07.2020 15:16 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: press.craftsman.com



This CRAFTSMAN CMCHTS860E1 V60 24" Cordless Hedge Trimmer features Power Saw Innovation, 24" Laser Cut Blades with Dual Action. ... More in www.dealepic.com »