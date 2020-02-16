EVOO 18.5â€³ All-in-One (AIO) Desktop with Wired Keyboard and Mouse, Quad Core, 2GB Memory, 32GB Storage - $149.00

Added: 16.02.2020 19:50 | 4 views | 0 comments

This EVOO 18.5" All-in-One (AIO) Desktop comes with Wired Keyboard and Mouse, Quad Core, 2GB Memory, 32GB Storage, HDMI, Webcam, Windows 10 Home. ...