XTERRA RSX1500 Recumbent Stepper - $699.97



Added: 14.02.2020 16:44 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: exertools.com



This XTERRA RSX1500 Recumbent Stepper has a full-body dual-action design that provides a natural and coordinated leg and arm motion (also great for re ... More in www.dealepic.com »