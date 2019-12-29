Keter 7.5-Gal Cool Bar Rattan Style Outdoor Patio Pool Cooler Table - $42.99



Added: 29.12.2019 17:32 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



This Keter 7.5-Gal Cool Bar Rattan Style Outdoor Patio Pool Cooler Table keeps drinks ice cold for hours ... More in www.dealepic.com »