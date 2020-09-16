Drug Pitched to Trump for Covid-19 Comes From a Deadly Plant



Source: www.rawstory.com



The chief executive of My Pillow, a Trump donor, claims oleandrin is a miracle cure for Covid-19. But no studies have shown that it is safe or effective, and the shrub itâ€™s derived from is poisonous. More in www.nytimes.com »