Coronavirus Live Updates: Three Hours of Talks on a Relief Deal Yield Little but Pessimism

Ohio’s governor tested positive before a planned meeting with President Trump, but later he announced that another test had come back negative. A photo of a crowded school hallway circulated on social media raises further alarm about the return to U.S. classrooms.