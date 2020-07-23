Covid-19 Patients No Longer Need Tests to End Isolation



Under new guidelines from the C.D.C., recovering coronavirus patients should be free to resume normal activity after 10 days, if they have no fever or other symptoms. More in www.nytimes.com »