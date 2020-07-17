Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Shatters Its Record of New Infections as Indiaâ€™s Caseload Hits a Million

The United States reported 75,000 new cases on Thursday, a single-day record. Itâ€™s the 11th time in the past month that the record has been broken.