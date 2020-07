Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Aides Target Fauci



Administration officials released a list of what they said were questionable statements made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S. As cases surge, there are calls for new lockdowns in Florida and the Midwest.