U.S. Hits Another Record for New Coronavirus Cases

U.S. officials reported more than 59,880 cases on Thursday. Boliviaâ€™s leader became Latin Americaâ€™s third to be infected. The Malaysian police questioned Al Jazeera journalists over a documentary about the countryâ€™s lockdown.