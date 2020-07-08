Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump at Odds With C.D.C. Over Safety Precautions to Open Schools



Added: 08.07.2020 18:22 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.jacobinmag.com



Amid a push to reopen schools, a Trump administration directive would require in-person classes. Brooks Brothers, the clothier that traces its roots to 1818, filed for bankruptcy. More in www.nytimes.com »