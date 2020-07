Coronavirus Live Updates: Fauci Says Virus Cases ‘Never Got Down to Where We Wanted to Go’ as Deaths Pass 130,000

Texas and Idaho set daily records for new cases. Two Texas sheriffs say they won’t enforce the governor’s order requiring residents to wear masks in public. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta said that she tested positive for the coronavirus.