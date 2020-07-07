Coronavirus Live Updates: Fauci Says Virus Cases â€˜Never Got Down to Where We Wanted to Goâ€™ as Deaths Pass 130,000

Texas and Idaho set daily records for new cases. Two Texas sheriffs say they wonâ€™t enforce the governorâ€™s order requiring residents to wear masks in public. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta said that she tested positive for the coronavirus.