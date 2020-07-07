Coronavirus Live Updates: Fauci Says Virus Cases â€˜Never Got Down to Where We Wanted to Goâ€™

Miami-Dade County will close restaurants and gyms under the mayorâ€™s emergency order. Harvard says most of its undergraduates will have to study remotely. A prominent Republican says he plans to skip his partyâ€™s convention.