Coronavirus Live Updates: Fauci Says Virus Levels ‘Never Got Down to Where We Wanted to Go’

Miami-Dade County will close restaurants and gyms under the mayor’s emergency order. Harvard says most of its undergraduates will have to study remotely. Domestic workers in the Arab world face heightened danger of exploitation and abuse.