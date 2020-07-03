Inquiry Prompted by Trumpâ€™s Hurricane Dorian Claim Is Being Blocked, Investigator Says

The Commerce Department is impeding findings into whether it coerced the top NOAA official to support President Trumpâ€™s inaccurate claim that Dorian would hit Alabama, the departmentâ€™s inspector general said.