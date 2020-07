Daily Coronavirus Cases in the U.S. Soar Past 50,000 for the First Time

With more than 55,000 new cases, the country set a record for the sixth time in nine days. The Supreme Court granted Alabama’s request to restore voting restrictions during the pandemic. China is downplaying expectations ahead of a planned trip to the country by W.H.O. officials.