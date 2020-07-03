Coronavirus Live Updates: Daily Cases in the U.S. Soar Past 50,000 for the First Time

With more than 53,000 new cases, the country set a record for the sixth time in nine days. Are N.Y.C. children going back to school this fall? Yes, says the mayor. Weâ€™ll see, says the governor.