Inquiry Prompted by Trumpâ€™s Hurricane Dorian Claim Is Being Blocked, Investigator Says

Added: 02.07.2020 4:48 | 11 views | 0 comments

The Commerce Department is impeding findings into whether it coerced the top NOAA official to support President Trumpâ€™s inaccurate claim that Dorian would hit Alabama, the departmentâ€™s inspector general said.