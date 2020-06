Coronavirus Live Updates: Fauci Pleads for Caution as E.U. Plans to Bar U.S. Travelers

Added: 27.06.2020 2:18 | 9 views | 0 comments

Trump’s virus task force gave its first briefing in nearly two months, as new daily cases in Florida shot past 8,900. Texas closed bars, and California’s governor called for pausing reopenings.