Coronavirus Live Updates: Fauci Warns That New Outbreaks Could Engulf the U.S.

Trumpâ€™s coronavirus task force gave its first briefing in nearly two months, as new daily cases in Florida shot past 8,900. The W.H.O. said it needs $27.9 billion to speed production of a vaccine.