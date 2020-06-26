Coronavirus Live Updates: Fauci Says U.S. Is Considering â€˜Pool Testingâ€™ Ahead of First Task Force Briefing in Months

Added: 26.06.2020 15:20 | 5 views | 0 comments

With more than 40,000 new cases across the country, Florida and Texas paused their reopenings. India is seeking to test all 29 million people in the capital, New Delhi.