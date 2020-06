As New Coronavirus Cases Hit Another Record in the U.S., Some States Delay Reopenings

The U.S. reported more than 41,000 new cases on Thursday, the second consecutive day with a record total, and the C.D.C. said the true national caseload was probably 10 times the official count. India plans to test all 29 million residents of its capital for the virus.