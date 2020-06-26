Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Cases Are Probably 10 Times Higher Than the Official Count, C.D.C. Says

Texas slows its pace of reopening, and Florida doesnâ€™t intend to go forward. The Government Accountability Office reports that over $1.4 billion in stimulus checks were sent to dead people.