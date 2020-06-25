Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Sent $1.4 Billion in Aid Payments to Dead People, Government Watchdog Finds

The Government Accountability Office reported that the government did not consult death records for three batches of payments. Texas paused its reopening process and ordered some hospitals to cancel elective procedures as cases rose.