Coronavirus Live Updates: White House Says Itâ€™s Preparing for a Possible Fall Wave as Cases Rise in 18 States

The Trump administration is on the defensive over the presidentâ€™s claim that he wanted to â€˜slow the testing down.â€™ Overwhelmed Indian hospitals turn away patients. Contact tracing is off to a rough start in New York City.