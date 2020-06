Coronavirus Live Updates: Southern U.S. Officials Warn of New Clusters Linked to Bars and Frat Parties

The Australian state of Victoria is bringing back preventive measures after a sudden spike in cases. As people gathered in Tulsa, Okla., for a campaign rally by President Trump, health officials worry that the gathering could fuel the virus’s spread.