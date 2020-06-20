Summer Solstice 2020 and the Search for Life in the Galaxy



Added: 20.06.2020 5:12 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.3ho.org



As you mark the longest day of the year, consider the debate among astronomers over whether Earthâ€™s tilt toward the sun helps make life on our world and others possible. More in www.nytimes.com »