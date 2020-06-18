Coronavirus Live Updates: Pence Says U.S. Is Not in â€˜Second Waveâ€™ While Fauci Warns Country Is Still in First Wave

Added: 17.06.2020 19:21 | 9 views | 0 comments

Vice President Mike Penceâ€™s op-ed in The Wall Street Journal dismissed fears of a second wave while ignoring increases in parts of the country. A new outbreak in Beijing has brought tough new restrictions.