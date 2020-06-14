Oleh Hornykiewicz, Who Discovered Parkinsonâ€™s Treatment, Dies at 93



Source: focusonbrain.com



His research into dopamine led to the mainstay treatment still used today to treat millions of people with Parkinsonâ€™s. More in www.nytimes.com »