Oleh Hornykiewicz, Who Discovered Parkinsonâ€™s Treatment, Dies at 93



Added: 12.06.2020



Source: focusonbrain.com



His research into dopamine led to the mainstay treatment still used today to treat millions of people with Parkinsonâ€™s. More in www.nytimes.com »