Global Coronavirus Caseload Passes 7 Million



Added: 10.06.2020 11:20 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: twitter.com



The W.H.O. warned that the pandemic appeared to be worsening, and said that asymptomatic transmission was not a significant factor in how the virus spreads. China is using Twitter to drown out criticism during the pandemic. More in www.nytimes.com »