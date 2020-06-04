â€˜His Body Doesnâ€™t Belong to Meâ€™



Iâ€™m proud of my partnerâ€™s work as a doctor during Covid-19. So why is it giving me flashbacks to my experiments with open relationships? More in www.nytimes.com »