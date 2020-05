Coronavirus Spread Speeds Up, Even as Nations Reopen



Source: www.breitbart.com



In just the last week, even as some countries move to reopen, 700,000 new infections have been reported as the virus takes firmer hold in Latin America and the Middle East. The Boston Marathon has been canceled for 2020. More in www.nytimes.com » Tags: Middle East