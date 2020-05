Coronavirus Live Updates: At Political Pageant, China Aims to Show it Won’t be Cowed by the Pandemic

Added: 22.05.2020 9:19 | 2 views | 0 comments

Amid pomp and propaganda in Beijing, the virus is weighing on President Xi Jinping’s efforts to restart the Chinese economy. It’s also influencing global policy debates over migrants’ rights, and dampening plans to mark the end of Ramadan in the Middle East.