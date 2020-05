Coronavirus Live Updates: House to Vote in Opening Salvo on More Relief Aid as Retail Sales Dive

Beaches in New York and some other states in the region can open for Memorial Day weekend. Many retail workers have reluctantly turned into de facto enforcers of public health guidelines. The F.D.A. halted a virus testing program backed by Bill Gates.