Coronavirus Live Updates: Whistle-Blower Warns of the 'Darkest Winter in Modern History' Without Key Changes

A whistle-blower, Dr. Rick Bright, is testifying before a House subcommittee on the U.S. response to the coronavirus. The Fed warned of long-term pain without urgent intervention.